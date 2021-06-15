HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf and Democratic state lawmakers joined members of the LGBTQ community to reintroduce the Fairness Act.
He said the Act would extend non-discrimination provisions in the Commonwealth.
"It's going to be good for our economy, it's going to be good for our citizens, it's going to be good for everybody," said Governor Wolf.
Governor Tom Wolf said greater protections are needed for members of the LGBTQIA+ community across Pennsylvania.
"It remains an embarrassment for Pennsylvania that we stand out among our neighboring states for failing to provide basic civil rights protections for Pennsylvanians," said Governor Wolf.
In Harrisburg on Tuesday, Governor Wolf called on all members of the state legislature to help pass the Fairness Act. He said it would give comprehensive protection against discrimination when it comes to employment, housing, and public accommodations.
In 2016, Governor Wolf signed two executive orders that expanded discrimination protections for all state employees, but he says more is needed.
"There's no excuse for Pennsylvania not pushing forward on this," said Governor Wolf.
LGBT Center of Greater Reading Executive Director Michelle Dech attended the rally.
In a statement to 69 News, House Republican Caucus spokesperson, Jason Gottesman, spoke about the Act and its process to becoming law.
"All bills, including the Fairness Act, must go through the normal legislative process, which starts in the beginning by getting support from the standing committee, prior to being ready for a larger member discussion prior to any floor vote," Gottesman stated. "It seems inconsistent and intellectually dishonest that Democrats today, including the governor, advocated for rigorous legislative engagement on this issue when they have been missing in action in doing the same thing for legislation being advanced by the Republican majority.
Governor Wolf said the Fairness Act has bipartisan support, but it failed to pass before.