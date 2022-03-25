Tax season is underway, and there's one change this year you may want to keep in mind.
The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit was expanded for 2021 income taxes under the American Rescue Plan.
"It's probably the last, significant benefit we're seeing from the American Rescue Plan," said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
It's for families using child care for kids under 13 in order to work or look for work. This year, a family can claim up to $8,000 in child care costs for one child and $16,000 for two or more. Normally, it's $3,000 and $6,000.
Casey wants to get the word out.
"This is a - I hate say once in a lifetime, but it might be - opportunity for families to get help for child care costs just at a time when the cost of gasoline, the cost of food is up and they're having trouble meeting basic household expenses," Casey said.
Now, families making $125,000 or less will be eligible for 50% of their expenses back. Previously, it was 35%. Meaning families could get up to $4,000 or $8,000 back depending on the number of children.
The percentage declines as income rises - down to 20% for families making $183,000 to $400,000.
"The other big change is it's fully refundable - a lot of low-income families weren't benefiting at all, some getting $0 from this tax credit, are now getting $2,000 in many instances," Casey said.
Meaning even those who normally don't file returns might want to this year, if they qualify.
This is separate from the Child Tax Credit, which was also expanded under the ARP. Both will revert back to previous levels next year.
If you qualify, you'll need a 2441 form to attach to your return.