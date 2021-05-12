As the pandemic continues to impact families across the U.S., the IRS and members of Congress are urging people with children to file their tax returns before the May 17th deadline.
"Unfortunately, we know from recent reports that the IRS is fairly backed up, and I want to make sure that the families in my community and throughout Pennsylvania are filing their tax returns, even if they don't normally file," said U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley.
By summer, parents will begin to receive monthly advanced child tax credit payments as part of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
"Eighty-five percent of the children in our district will benefit from this child tax credit. About 133,000 children. That's just a huge number and a real game-changer," Wild said.
Payments will start in July and run through December.
The plan made the child tax credit fully refundable.
"And increased the annual amount from the current $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child, and for children under age 6, the max is as much as $3,600... This is so important to this law," said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, who represents the 8th District.
Cartwright says more than 126,000 children in his district will benefit from the expanded tax credit.
Both representatives say it's important to note that this is separate from the stimulus checks people have received over the last year.