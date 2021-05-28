HARRISBURG, Pa. | Plenty of people are expected at state parks this weekend, which could be a great family getaway for the holiday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says campsites and cabins have limited availability at most parks, however, that's not the case at French Creek State Park in Union Township.
The state's reservations webpage shows a number of campsites available this weekend, and Pennsylvania officials urge families and residents to check out the state parks.
One change at French Creek this year though, officials say the swimming pool will be closed all summer due to construction.
Many people are also expected to head to Blue Marsh Lake this weekend, to enjoy the holiday there.
Park rangers say the Dry Brooks Day Use Area will reopen Saturday, at the beginning of the weekend. It was closed for several weeks for construction, officials note.
Officials also told 69 News a new traffic pattern will be in place, for people who park near the swimming area.