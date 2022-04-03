PERKIOMEN TWP., Pa. -- "They gave the ultimate price giving their lives as Pennsylvania State Troopers," said Lieutenant Adam Reed, Director of the Communications Office.
Today we remember one of the two Pennsylvania State Troopers who were killed on I-95 near Philadelphia's Sports Complex back on March 22.
33-year-old Trooper Martin Mack III and 29-year-old Trooper Branden Sisca, were helping assist a pedestrian-28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown-who was standing in the southbound lanes of I-95 for unknown reasons.
That's when police allege 21-year-old Jayana Webb drunkenly sped into the troopers and pedestrian and killed them.
Webb faces 18 charges, including third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI.
On Thursday, Trooper Mack was laid to rest in Levittown.
Today, they did the same for Trooper Branden Sisca. This time, at Perkiomen Valley High School, in Collegeville.
"That show of support is appreciated far and wide. It is heartwarming to see the amount of support from brothers and sisters from across the United States," said Lieutenant Reed.
The sound of bagpipes, filled the air, as fellow first responders, filled the streets to pay their respects to Trooper Sisca…one last time.
"It's a great reminder to know that this support is still out there," said Lieutenant Reed.
We're told Trooper Sisca was also the chief of the Trappe Volunteer Fire Department. Sisca leaves behind his wife and future baby girl, who is due in early July.