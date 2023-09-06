The FBI is conducting a nationwide search for the pictured male who may have information about an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI Philadelphia Division says the unknown man is likely between the ages of 18 and 25.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

A media release writes that initial video of the unidentified male, being called John Doe 47, show him with a child. The video was were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020.

The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.