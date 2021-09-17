The Food and Drug Administration has voted to recommend three shots for people who run a high risk of severe disease, some front-line workers, and people 65 and over.
"I think that while there is a lot of data for older people, older in this case, 65 and above, that their immunity wanes over time and they would probably benefit," said Dr. Alex Benjamin, Chief Infection Control and Prevention Officer at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
But the FDA stopped short of recommending the booster for everyone 16 and over. Benjamin says there's a couple of reasons. The first - the possibility of a higher risk of side effects in the younger population.
"There's always been this warning of cardiac events in younger adults," Benjamin said.
The second reason - the need for more data.
"Pfizer said yes, we have data that shows that you have some immunity other than antibodies that seems to show you have protection, the problem is that Pfizer didn't present that data, so a lot of the committee was a little surprised and frustrated," Benjamin said.
Benjamin says Lehigh Valley Health Network is ready to give out boosters to those who qualify and now that they have some guidance from the FDA they're waiting for more from the Centers for Disease Control.
"I think next week's meeting with the CDC will tell us a lot about who needs boosters and maybe that will help guide the network as to who gets the next dose of vaccination," Benjamin said.
Benjamin stresses the people who really need shots the most are the ones who haven't gotten one at all.