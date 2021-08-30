HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians will lose federal unemployment benefits after this week, including an extra $300 per week, an extra 13 weeks of benefits and benefits for the self-employed.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said Monday that there are sources of help for people who need it once those benefits run out, including federal rental assistance through counties, Medicaid, food stamps and temporary cash-assistance for low-income families.
The state's regular 26-week unemployment compensation benefits will continue, without the extra $300 federal benefit on top.
"Many families, through no fault of their own, have seen their incomes decreased or lost entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn," said Inez Titus, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services' deputy secretary for income maintenance. "While the federal unemployment programs may be ending, anyone who is still struggling to make ends meet or needs assistance should know that help is available."
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden in March, extended those federal benefits and set them to expire after this week.