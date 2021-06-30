HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is getting millions in federal grant funding to help pay for infrastructure improvements, including safety improvements to Route 61 in Schuylkill County.
Governor Tom Wolf joined U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on a press call Wednesday to announce that Pennsylvania has been awarded $70 million in federal grant funding to address the Route 61 improvements and the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority’s (Philaport) Southport Wharf Development and Port Expansion project.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be awarded $21 million to reconstruct Route 61, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The governor's office said the safety improvements will be done to the 100-year-old structural support system while avoiding closures that would cause detours and significant local impacts.
According to the benefit cost analysis completed for the application, the project will employ Intelligent Transportation System devices throughout the corridor and could bring more than $214 million toward economic vitality, nearly $19 million in environmental benefits (such as emissions savings), and more than $23 million in equity opportunities like improved emergency responses and access to medical facilities.
Philaport will receive $49 million to construct a multi-use berth at the Southport, representing the first deepwater berth construction in Philadelphia in over 50 years, according to the governor's office news release. The project will allow for ships to dock directly at Philaport’s Southport terminal, where vehicular and other cargo can be efficiently stored near the berth, according to the news release. The state said the project will improve efficiency and logistics like reducing transfers between processing centers and reduce congestion to accommodate container and bulk cargo.
The $70 million funding is part of the Biden Administration’s Infrastructure For Rebuilding America grant program. 24 projects were selected out of 173 submissions, totaling $906 million in federal grant funding.
“These issues are critical to our public safety, our quality of life, our environment, and our economy,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “Our infrastructure is a critical component to our economic recovery. As businesses recover and our workforce grows, they depend on vast our transportation network. Infrastructure projects are also job creators, further spurring economic growth.”
For more information on transportation funding in Pennsylvania, including the Governor’s Transportation Revenue Options Commission, people can go to PennDOT's website.