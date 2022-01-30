PITTSBURGH (AP) - Federal investigators are vowing to put a collapsed bridge in a Pittsburgh park “under a microscope” as they examine evidence.
That includes video from a municipal bus that plummeted along the span, prompting rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants.
Officials said 10 people, including some first responders, were evaluated and treated for minor injuries Friday morning, and three people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Federal officials on Saturday said they would examine the bridge's “entire history” from design and construction, to maintenance and repair and all work up until the day of the collapse.
The 50-year-old bridge had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report but transportation officials and engineering experts caution that doesn't necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation.
Experts say there's low risk of similar collapses in the more than 43,500 bridges rated as poor nationally.