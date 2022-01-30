President Joe Biden has visited the bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed just hours before his previously scheduled trip to promote his infrastructure package — a new law that aims to prevent just such disasters. Biden has called frequently for more money and action to shore up and improve the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges. He said of the thousands of troubled bridges across the nation, “We're gonna fix them all.” At the bridge site, he spoke to state and local leaders and pledged federal support for the cleanup efforts. There were no fatalities, but rescuers had to form a human chain to help retrieve multiple people from a bus.