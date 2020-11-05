A federal judge Thursday ordered the United States Postal Service to perform twice-daily sweeps at mail facilities in Pennsylvania, after data show thousands of ballots postmarked over the weekend were not returned by Election Day.
The United State Postal Service set off alarms on Wednesday after federal court filings showed hundreds of thousands of ballots had not been delivered.
"The numbers always seem to be a moving target,” said David Fineman, the former chairman of the board of governors for USPS, serving under Presidents Clinton and Bush. "It seems like there was no extra preparation to get the mail delivered on time, that seems to me to be just outrageous."
The postal service says that is not accurate, that the discrepancy is because many ballots didn't get a final scan because they were brought directly to the election offices. However, new filings Thursday show about 7,000 votes in Pennsylvania sent days in advance were not delivered until after Election Day.
Pennsylvania law says ballots post marked on or before November 3 can be counted by Friday at 5 p.m. The Trump campaign is trying to get those thrown out, again.
"They've been segregating ballots that were delivered after the close of the polls because of the lawsuit that was filed," Fineman said. “That means somebody put a ballot in the mail and now is not going to have their vote counted."
Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan has ordered twice daily sweeps to make sure all ballots are accounted for in time for the extended deadline, but if delays continue, more votes might not make it back in time for the Friday deadline.
Fineman has a different suggestion for the judge: “How about if Judge Sullivan issues an order that says we're going to count the ballots that you failed to deliver on time?"
There is another hearing scheduled Friday afternoon to check on the status of ballots moving through the system.