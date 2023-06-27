...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and east central Pennsylvania...
including the following counties...in New Jersey...Hunterdon,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In east central
Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton.
* WHEN...Until Midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood
with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain
are expected across the watch area this afternoon and
evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches occurred
on Monday, saturating the ground. Rainfall amounts of 1-2
inches with localized amounts near 3 inches will be possible
with the showers and thunderstorms today. These totals may
result in additional flash flooding.
