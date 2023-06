Federal, Pa. officials announce plan to combat spotted lanternflies

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania state agencies Monday announced a plan to combat spotted lanternflies.

The new five-year plan to combat them is a rough framework.

Officials are calling for using federal and state resources to stop the insects' spread.

They also want to encourage scientific research and to educate the public about spotted lanternflies.

The invasive insects from Asia were first seen in the state nine years ago.

The bugs can do a number on trees and plants, including vineyards.