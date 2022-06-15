WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve has raised rates again, this time by 75 basis points, or three quarters of a percentage point.
The rate hike is intended to help tamp down inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee says it's "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2-percent objective."
The May Consumer Price Index report last Friday came in at its highest level since 1981, showing prices rose 8.6% year over year.
That inflation is impacting consumers. New numbers Wednesday from the Commerce Department show retails sales unexpectedly dropped .3% in May.
"The current picture is plain to see. The labor market is extremely tight and inflation is much too high," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
This is the third increase this year and more than the half a percent increase originally expected, making this the most aggressive string of increases since the 1980s.
The Fed has also shrunk its asset portfolio.
"The Fed was way behind the eight-ball. They should have started it last November, last December," said local economist Kamran Afshar.
Afshar says the increases will work to lower inflation over time, even if it was done too late.
"It will definitely slow down expenditures, as it is also putting a damper on the housing market, which was exploding," he said.
"All loan products - be it credit cards or lines of credit or things of that nature - that are priced based off of Wall Street Journal Prime will see an increase in interest rates immediately," said John Hayes, the CEO of New Tripoli Bank.
Hayes says that could translate to a big jump in monthly mortgage payments.
"That means on a $400,0000 mortgage, your mortgage went from $1,700 a month to $2,400 a month," Hayes said.
And this won't be the last increase. The Fed expects to raise rates at least 3% this year.