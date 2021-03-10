According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health the state has now hit the 1 million mark of full vaccinations administered. In the U.S. as whole, around 10% of the population has received both shots. But, as anyone who is trying to secure an appointment knows, more shots are needed.
"Today I'm directing Jeff and my HHS team to produce another 100 million doses and purchase another 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," Biden said.
Biden says the U.S. is on track to have enough vaccines for every American adult by the end of May.
Here in the Commonwealth Gov. Tom Wolf says "We have not received enough vaccines from the federal government yet, but each week that keeps increasing and we want to make sure that as the supply gets closer to demand that we're going to make sure that everyone who wants a vaccine can get one."
Wolf says transportation plays a key part, especially for older adults and people with disabilities, the ones who need the vaccine the most. So the Wolf administration is reminding people that free transportation to vaccination sites is available throughout the state.
And as the supply increases the Department of Health is working on securing more mass vaccination locations. Wolf says hopefully in the next couple months anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.