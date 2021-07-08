PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the Mid-Atlantic, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is encouraging residents and business owners with interests in the Mid-Atlantic to stay aware of the weather and prepare for possible hazards.
69 News meteorologists report high possibilities of flash flooding, and a flash flood watch will be in effect until Friday morning in the region. This warning largely applies to residents in portions of Northern New Jersey (such as Sussex and Warren Counties) and Pennsylvania.
Officials warn that Berks, Lehigh, Carbon, Monroe and Nothampton Counties specifically in Pa. may be at risk of flash flooding.
There will also be heavy rainfall throughout Thursday afternoon into the evening, 69 News experts report. Eastern Pa. and Northwestern N.J. will see an expected 1-2 inches of rainfall by Thursday evening, with another 1-2 inches expected from Tropical Storm Elsa going into Friday.
“Tropical storms and hurricanes are not just a coastal threat. They can bring heavy rain, flooding, and damaging winds far enough inland that the entire Mid-Atlantic is at risk of these impacts,” said FEMA Region 3 Administrator MaryAnn Tierney. “FEMA is prepared to respond and support Mid-Atlantic communities.”
FEMA has issued a set of preparedness tips so residents may be prepared for the storm ahead.
One piece of advice, always follow instructions from your local public safety officials during severe weather emergencies. If told to seek shelter or evacuate, do so without delay, FEMA officials say.
Do not allow a fear of COVID-19 to prevent residents from seeking shelter with others if that is the only option, and be sure to have several ways to receive warnings/alerts from the National Weather Service. Do not rely on a single source of weather alert information, experts say.
Turn ON Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) in your smartphone settings, so residents can be sure they still receive alerts. Another way to stay connected with what's happening, keep a NOAA Weather radio tuned to the local emergency station.
Follow the guidance of local officials and check media and weather reports via official sources, including social media. 69 News will continue our coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa online and on air for everyone's weather updates.
By downloading the FEMA or 69 News app, residents can receive weather alerts. When using apps or websites, make a habit of checking the weather regularly, officials say. This could be 69 News live, 69 News weather app on your smartphone, or an online weather service.
Visiting The National Weather Service and entering your zip code will always give an accurate forecast and inform you of any hazards in the area.
Taking steps to protect yourself and your property are important as well, FEMA experts note. Gather food, water, and other emergency supplies for each member of your family. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication, experts say.
For a full list of emergency supplies, go online.
Officials remind everyone to also keep important documents in a safe place or create password-protected digital copies. Consider using a waterproof container to store the copies.
Declutter drains and gutters to allow water to flow, officials say. Install check valves in plumbing to prevent backups. Use a generator or other gasoline-powered machinery outdoors only, and away from windows.
Check on your neighbors to make sure they are safe and prepared as well.
Experts advice to document your property in advance, including photographs, in case you need to make an insurance claim.
When sheltering at home, find an interior room on the lowest possible level and away from windows. Duck and cover under or next to a sturdy object, for maximum safety, FEMA notes.
Finally, become familiar with your evacuation zone, the evacuation route and shelter locations.
Go online or talk to your local emergency manager if you have questions or need help making your severe weather safety plan.
If you are an individual with a disability, access, or functional needs, please visit the official site for specialized preparedness and planning tips.