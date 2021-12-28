Nurse at the ICU

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania hospitals overwhelmed with the latest COVID-19 surge will get help from federal teams as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration finalizes the details.

Wolf’s office on Tuesday did not give details about how many people will be in the federal “strike teams,” what sort of expertise or equipment they will bring with them and when they could feasibly arrive at hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Wolf’s administration said it asked FEMA for help on Dec. 15, seeking help at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and ambulance companies in the hardest-hit areas of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania also asked FEMA for 1 million rapid at-home coronavirus tests and more monoclonal antibody treatments.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.