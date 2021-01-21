Federal regulators removed an agenda item from Tuesday's meeting regarding the controversial PennEast pipeline project, according to a New Jersey environmental group.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decided not to vote Tuesday on PennEast's request to start construction of its pipeline in Pennsylvania, says the New Jersey Sierra Club.
Phase 1 of the project would stretch a 36-inch pipeline 68 miles through Pennsylvania's Carbon, Luzerne, Monroe and Northampton counties, ending in Bethlehem Township.
Phase 2, which is being held up by a legal battle, would continue into Bucks County, then Hunterdon County, New Jersey, and end in Mercer County, north of Trenton.
“We have been fighting this pipeline for 6.5 years and FERC’s decision will buy us even more time," said Jeff Tittel, director of the NJ Sierra Club, in a statement. "Now that Trump is leaving, the whole dynamic of our governmental agencies is changing."
Residents and environmental groups have long spoken out against the natural gas project, while others have supported its economic projections.
FERC said it does not comment on matters pending before the Commission.