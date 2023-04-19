WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Wednesday, Senator John Fetterman (D - PA) chaired his first subcommittee meeting since his return to the chamber after seeking treatment for depression.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry discussed the Farm Bill, specifically the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP. Fetterman led the hearing.

"We have to work to protect SNAP for the 21st century and I look forward to working with my colleagues to getting that done," said Fetterman.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services says SNAP helps 1.7 million Pennsylvanians put food on the table. House Republicans released a budget calling for cuts in the program.

Republican Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) said the 2023 Farm Bill will cost more than previous years.

"I think whenever we entertain any of this, we gotta make sure that we're getting value out of whatever we're proposing," said Braun.

The subcommittee heard testimony from several witnesses.

One, from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said SNAP reduces food insecurity by as much as 30 percent.

A witness from the Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities said when we think about the Farm Bill, we have to be less focused on work requirements and more focused on reform that will give people a way out of poverty.

Fetterman said he's opposed to making SNAP cuts.

"It all helps Americans who fall on hard times," said Fetterman.

"I want to make sure if we're spending more, we do it efficiently," said Braun.