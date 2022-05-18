Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for the Republican nomination to fill an open Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continued Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate election-day and mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state. Meanwhile, counting of provisional, overseas and military absentee ballots could last past Friday. The race remains close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law. Oz has been helped by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination as he recovered from a stroke he suffered Friday.