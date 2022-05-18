Lt. Governor John Fetterman had to sit out his big night of winning the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate.
Instead, Fetterman was recovering in the hospital.
On Sunday his campaign announced he had suffered a stroke on Friday caused by atrial fibrillation, a type of heartbeat that's potentially serious, but treatable. Then, on Tuesday Fetterman announced he had undergone a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in his heart.
He assured his voters he was on track for a full recovery.
But, Dr. Joshua Cooper, a heart doctor at Temple Hospital, says the implantation of the defibrillator could indicate a more serious health issue.
"Usually this is not a discussion we have in somebody who simply has atrial fibrillation or has a stroke, so there might be some other factors that we are not aware of," Cooper said.
As for the timing, the surgery took place on one of the biggest days of his life.
"The timetable on the one hand might reflect urgency. On the other hand, people who are well-known, celebrities, often a timetable is accelerated," Cooper said.
We reached out to the Fetterman campaign to see why it took two days before the fact that he had a stroke was even announced and were told, "John's condition was evolving in real time since Friday.
We wanted to put out something once we had a clearer picture of his health."
One thing is clear. Fetterman is now awaiting his opponent for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat.