Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, may be away from the campaign trail for several weeks after suffering a stroke last month.
His wife, Gisele, told CNN she hopes her husband can start campaigning again in July.
She also dismissed the notion the campaign wasn't fully transparent about her husband's health.
She said doctors are confident Fetterman will make a full recovery.
Fetterman checked himself into the hospital on May 13 and doctors discovered he had a stroke. He easily won the Democratic nomination in a four-way race while in the hospital four days after the stroke and just hours after undergoing surgery to get a pacemaker.
He took to social media on May 15 to disclose that he had a stroke, and his doctor released a statement Friday saying Fetterman has cardiomyopathy. Fetterman said Friday he almost died from the episode after ignoring warning signs for years.
He was released from the hospital after more than a week.