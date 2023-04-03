Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is giving viewers an intimate look at what led him to admit himself to the hospital for depression.

The Democrat spoke with CBS News last week, while he was still a patient at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

He says he went through a downward spiral after winning his Senate race in November. He says he became disinterested in life.

"I had stopped leaving my bed. I had stopped eating. I was dropping weight," he said on CBS. "I had stopped engaging some of the, most things that I love in my life."

Fetterman left the hospital on Friday, after six weeks of treatment.

He's home in Pennsylvania now and will return to Capitol Hill in two weeks.