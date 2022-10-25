The nominees for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate will meet for their first and only debate.

Democrat John Fetterman, the state's current lieutenant governor, is running against former TV host, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, to replace the retiring Pat Toomey.

Much of the focus has been on Fetterman's health. He suffered a stroke in May.

He will use closed captioning to help him process words during the debate.

FiveThirtyEight's average of recent polls shows Fetterman has about a 2.5 point lead over Oz. That lead was 12 points two months ago.

The debate will be hosted by Nexstar Television in Harrisburg at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

It will air live on nine Nexstar television stations in Pennsylvania:

WPXI in Pittsburgh

WHTM in Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York

WPHL in Philadelphia

WTAJ in Johnstown/Altoona/State College

WBRE and WYOU in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

WJET and WFXP in Erie

WYTV in Youngstown, OH.

The debate will also be livestreamed on other Nexstar affiliates in adjacent states and markets, like New York, Elmira, Buffalo, and Washington, DC.

The election is Nov. 8.