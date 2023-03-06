WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman's chief of staff shared an update Monday, as the senator continues to be treated for clinical depression.

Adam Jentleson, Fetterman's chief of staff, said in a Twitter post that Fetterman is "laser focused" on Pennsylvania and "will be back soon."

"John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes," Jentleson said.

Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business. John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He's laser focused on PA & will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/143uAhoQRx — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) March 6, 2023

Jentleson said he met with Fetterman Monday morning to talk about rail safety legislation, a farm bill, and other Senate business.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in February to receive treatment.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," a statement from Fetterman's office said at the time.

Fetterman continues to struggle with the aftereffects of a stroke he suffered last May.

In early February, Fetterman stayed two days in George Washington University, checking himself in after becoming lightheaded.

The 53-year-old Fetterman, who was born in Berks County, won the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey.