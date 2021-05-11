coronavirus money graphic generic

Fewer renters than expected are applying for pandemic assistance in Pennsylvania.

That's alarming state officials who urged tenants behind on rent to submit their applications now in light of a judge’s recent decision striking down a national eviction moratorium. The judge’s ruling has been put on hold while the Biden administration appeals.

But the uncertainty around the moratorium prompted the Department of Human Services, which runs the state’s rental assistance program, to plead with renters to take advantage of the program.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania is allowing more people at indoor and outdoor events starting Monday.

