MOUNTVILLE, Pa. - Lancaster County's Field of Screams is battling it out for the title of Best Haunted House/Attraction in the country.

The popular destination for seasonal scares is hoping to grab the top spot in a 2023 USA Today Top 10 Readers' Choice Poll.

Field of Screams won the title of Best Extreme Haunted Attraction from the readers of USA TODAY back in 2015.

Voting is currently open to determine the top 10 Haunted Attractions in the country. As of Monday afternoon, Field of Screams is in second place on the leaderboard.

Polls close September 18 at noon and winners will be announced September 29.

More information on the contestants and voting can be found here.