Election ballot box

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A county judge in Williamsport will decide whether to force officials to provide voter-by-voter electronic election records after the state Office of Open Records ruled Pennsylvania law makes them confidential.

A Lebanon County woman is seeking a digital copy of Lycoming County’s “cast vote record” for the 2020 General Election in which Democratic challenger Joe Biden unseated Republican President Donald Trump.

Lycoming County claims what she wants is essentially the contents of ballot boxes and voting machines. That's information the state Election Code declares off-limits for public inspection.

The judge hasn't indicated when he'll rule in the case.

