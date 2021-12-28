HARRISBURG, Pa. - A back-and-forth over red and blue.
Pennsylvania leaders are working on the Congressional redistricting maps, which are based on population information from the 2020 census.
These new maps will be used to decide where district lines are drawn for the next decade.
"It's important to get these done so candidates know where to run and voters know what congressional districts there are," begins Rep. Seth Grove, who represents the 196th District and is Chairman of the House State Government Committee.
Grove was one of the Republican leaders who helped pass a proposed new map for Pennsylvania's congressional districts two weeks ago.
But Gov. Tom Wolf told the committee, he didn't like it.
Wolf says the map skews in favor of Republicans, giving them "a structural advantage to Republican candidates that far exceeds the party's voter support."
But that's not all - Wolf came down hard on the committee members, calling them "self-serving politicians looking to feather their own nests along with those of their political friends."
"Obviously, it was very personal, I don't think the Governor quite likes me too much," Grove smiles.
Grove wrote a letter of his own to the Governor, calling on him to meet with them to discuss the map. Wolf responded, saying it wasn't his job to meet with them behind closed doors.
So, Grove responded again, saying he'd reserved a room so they could talk publicly. Wolf instead, created a Redistricting Advisory Council, which he says he will use in approving or vetoing any map he is sent.
As state leaders' back-and-forth continues, Grove says they are still asking for voter's input on the map, which you can see at PAredistricting.com.
He doesn't know what the Governor will do next, but Grove says they plan on moving forward.
"Let's sit down, go to work and get this resolved," he says.