HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers are returning to the state Capitol to be sworn in for the two-year legislative term.
Republicans hold large majorities in both chambers. The Senate quickly dissolved into chaos. Democrats in the Senate began protesting and in some cases shouting after the Republican majority refused to seat Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County. He is a Democrat whose election was certified by the state but is being contested by Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli.
The House is expected to elect Lancaster County Republican Rep. Bryan Cutler as speaker. The Senate is poised to make Centre County Republican Sen. Jake Corman its presiding officer, president pro tempore.