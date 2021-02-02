This year, Punxsutawney went virtual for Groundhog Day.
Scroll to 55 minutes on that video to see how the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club communicates with Phil. At 56 minutes, you'll hear he saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter 2021.
The truth is: we're in the middle of winter, so it's six more weeks of winter or six more weeks until spring.
Meteorologists at the National Climate and Data Center have looked back at all of Phil's "prognostications" to see if the second half of winter was warmer or colder than average. Turns out his accuracy is between 35-40%.
If you ever go to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, it won't look like the movie. The Bill Murray film was shot in Woodstock, Illinois.
But, you will see groundhog statues all around the town.
Punxsutawney is about an hour north and then an hour east of Pittsburgh.
Surprisingly, Groundhog Day is not an all day event; it's an all night event.
All night, the night before, people tailgate all around the town, despite the often bitterly cold weather.
Phil makes the call just outside of the downtown at "Gobbler's Knob."
Buses take everyone in the town up to "Gobbler's Knob" because there's very little parking there.
When you get up to the "Knob," you'll hear classic rock and polka music, and watch many people dance to the music.
There are hundreds of people there.
You'll also see many people dressed in Groundhog Day-themed costumes, hats, and clothes.
Close to 7 a.m., fireworks fly above the "Knob" and Phil makes the prediction around 7:20 a.m.
Then, there's a collective "boo" if he says "six more weeks of winter," and then it's a mass exodus. It seems as if everyone turns around in unison to leave.
An hour after the Phil's prediction, there's hardly anyone left.
Normally, it's just people clearing up trash and a few people meeting Phil.
Anyone is welcome to meet and get a picture with Phil after his "prognostication."
Groundhog Day actually dates back to European tradition.