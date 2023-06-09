BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northern Ireland author Tony Macaulay and Rwandan native Christophe MBonyingbao are on a world tour of reconciliation, which includes a stop at Bethlehem's Red Stag Pub.

"There's a story about Rwanda that the world hasn't really heard. I think the world knows about what happened in terms of 1994, the genocide against the Tutsi," Macaulay said.

A story of healing, since the 100 days of civil war that left 800,000 slaughtered, is what the pair are focusing on.

The country has nearly completely recovered politically, emotionally, and economically.

"In Rwanda, forgiveness, reconciliation is a very critical pillar for our sustainable, for our economic, for economic and political sustainability in the future," MBonyingbao said.

In his new co-written book "Kill The Devil," Macaulay tells a love story between a victim and her perpetrator. It's a first-person look into Rwanda's genocide and its massive reconciliation.

The book is inspired by true tales from MBonyingbao, the founder of two Rwandan Reconciliation Chariities.

There's no, any society that has made it successful for generations, if they don't really believe in the unity, and inclusivity, it's impossible. And that's common," the African said.

Macaulay, who's lived through his own country's civil war, does peacekeeping missions throughout the world but says Rwanda is unique, and the perfect subject to highlight humanity.

"It's a story, it's a journey that the whole world needs in terms of what's possible, in terms of reconciliation after the horrors of violence that took place," he said.

The pair are hosting an author talk at Red Stag Sunday afternoon. It's free and starts at 1:30 p.m.