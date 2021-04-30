The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning through early Saturday morning.

The area will see winds of 25-35 mph with gusts between 50-60 mph. Damaging winds can topple trees and power lines, and travel will prove difficult.

WFMZ's Ali Reid spoke with Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher about the potential challenges the high winds can pose for firefighters over the coming hours.

