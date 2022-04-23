READING, Pa. - Fire officials are sending out a warning this weekend, that weather conditions could spark potential for brush fires.

The Reading Fire Department has already dealt with a couple brush fires over the past few days.

If you are burning legally on your property, make sure the fire is completely extinguished before walking away.

"Recreational fires, like chimneys or fire pits, be mindful and make sure you're separated or far enough away from any vegetation or certainly from their home," says Fire Marshal, Jeremy Searfoss.

Searfoss also says to pay attention to any burn bans put in place in your area.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.