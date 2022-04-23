READING, Pa. - Fire officials are sending out a warning this weekend, that weather conditions could spark potential for brush fires.
The Reading Fire Department has already dealt with a couple brush fires over the past few days.
If you are burning legally on your property, make sure the fire is completely extinguished before walking away.
"Recreational fires, like chimneys or fire pits, be mindful and make sure you're separated or far enough away from any vegetation or certainly from their home," says Fire Marshal, Jeremy Searfoss.
Searfoss also says to pay attention to any burn bans put in place in your area.