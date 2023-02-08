A mom in central Pennsylvania had to call 911 after her 2-year-old daughter got her head stuck in a cake pan.

She says her daughter slipped her head through a pan that had its middle section removed.

Firefighters in Lewistown responded to the call. They had to use tin snips to cut the pan in two places.

The girl's mother says her daughter was brave.

"She wore it kind of like a shawl around her shoulders until the firemen got there," said Erin Meixel, Quinnley's mom. "She was a trooper. She was still able to eat and drink while she had this tin around her."

Firefighters only needed about five minutes to free the girl.

Her mother jokes that this sort of thing runs in the family. When she was a child, she got her legs stuck in a plastic chair.