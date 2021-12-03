COVID-19 Omicron variant

PHILADELPHIA – The omicron variant has officially arrived in Pennsylvania, with a case has been reported in Philadelphia.

The city's public health department announced the news Friday.

The infected person is a man in his 30s from Northwest Philadelphia.The health department is working on getting more information on the case.

The case now adds Pennsylvania to a growing list of states across the country that have identified the new strain of the COVID-19 virus, including New York, Minnesota, and Colorado.

California was first to report it in the U-S..

