PHILADELPHIA – The omicron variant has officially arrived in Pennsylvania, with a case has been reported in Philadelphia.
The city's public health department announced the news Friday.
The infected person is a man in his 30s from Northwest Philadelphia.The health department is working on getting more information on the case.
The case now adds Pennsylvania to a growing list of states across the country that have identified the new strain of the COVID-19 virus, including New York, Minnesota, and Colorado.
California was first to report it in the U-S..