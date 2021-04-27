HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Wolf Administration announced they received millions in funding for food Assistance for Pennsylvania families with young children.
The Administration received approval from the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefit eligibility. This will support families of Pennsylvania SNAP eligible children who are child care aged.
This federally-funded program helps families cover the cost of breakfasts and lunches for their children and is designed to bridge the gap left by child care centers closing.
Children are eligible for benefits under P-EBT’s child care component if:
The child is a member of a household that received SNAP benefits at any time since October 1st, 2020.
The child is age 5 or younger, and at least one school in the county where the family resides is operating on a virtual schedule or a blended schedule, where the students attend some days in person and some days virtually.
Benefits will be available to cover eligible children in SNAP during the period of October 1, 2020, through May 31, 2021. Pennsylvania will distribute more than $30 million per month to the families of about 223,000 children.
Pennsylvania will distribute benefits to eligible families in three phases:
The first round of benefits will be distributed two weeks following the distribution of P-EBT for K-12 students, in late May.
The second round of benefits will be distributed in late June.
The third round of benefits will be distributed in early August.
No application is necessary to receive the benefit, and the benefit will be received on the household’s regular EBT card. All eligible families will also receive a letter directly from DHS.
Applications for SNAP and other public assistance programs can be requested and submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us or over the phone by calling 1-866-550-4355.
Those who prefer to submit a paper application can print from the website, pick one up at a County Assistance Office (CAO), or request an application by phone at 1-800-692-7462 and mail it to their local CAO or place it in a CAO’s secure drop box, if available.