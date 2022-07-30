Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced an agreement in principle with a former opioid manufacturer.

The deal would require Allergan to pay nearly $2.5 billion to state and local governments.

This comes after the company allegedly downplayed the risk of addiction while marketing opioids.

Shapiro joined California's attorney general in leading more than a dozen states in the settlement.

Allergan formerly made Norco- and Kadian-branded and generic opioids. The company sold its generics portfolio, including its opioid products, to Teva in 2016.

It's the state's second opioid settlement this week. A $4.25 billion agreement with Teva was announced Tuesday. It was contingent, in part, on Allergan reaching its own settlement.