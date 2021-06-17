WASHINGTON, D.C. | Former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge shared a statement on Thursday regarding the health status of her husband, Tom Ridge, the nation's first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and 43rd Governor of Pennsylvania on Thursday.
"Tom suffered a stroke early on Wednesday," The First Lady announced. "His excellent medical team continues to monitor and evaluate his status. We are hopeful for a full recovery while recognizing he will have a long road ahead, no doubt. But we take comfort and strength from knowing what a determined fighter Tom is and that he has come back strong from health challenges in the past.
"Our family has been overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of all those who have reached out – from across the country and around the world – to send prayers, share encouraging words and offer assistance. It is comforting and means a great deal to all of us. Please keep your prayers coming.
"I’d like to thank the emergency medical services team who took such good care of Tom getting him to the hospital and to the nurses, doctors and staff who are working with compassion and care to help Tom in the early stages of his recovery."
As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Gov. Ridge's official status reportedly remains critical, but stable at a hospital in the Washington, D.C. area. Further updates will be provided as warranted.