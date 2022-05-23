Former Prosecutor DUI Arrest

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, second from right, is led to court as she arrives for a hearing on an alleged probation violation, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, May 23, 2022. Pennsylvania's former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, faces the prospect of more time behind bars after she was arrested for drunken driving in March.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it has admitted she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving.

Kathleen Kane was sentenced Monday to two months to a year of jail on the probation violation. She was given credit for time served and was to be paroled to a residential treatment center for alcohol use.

Kane was charged with drunken driving in March following a crash in Scranton. She had been on probation from a 2016 conviction for perjury and other counts.

Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general.

