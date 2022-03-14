SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s former top state prosecutor was arrested over the weekend and is expected to be formally charged with driving under the influence.
Scranton police said Monday that 55-year-old Kathleen Kane was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police haven't released details about the crash. Until charges are filed there's no paperwork with information about the investigation.
Kane, 55, was the first Democrat and remains the only woman to have been elected as the state’s attorney general. While in office, she leaked grand jury documents about a civil rights leader and a jury found she lied to the grand jury investigating the leak.
She served more than eight months.