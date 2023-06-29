HARRISBURG, Pa. - A former lawmaker from the Lehigh Valley has officially taken over a new role in Harrisburg.

Pat Browne became Pennsylvania's secretary of revenue on Thursday, the state announced.

He was picked for the role by Gov. Josh Shapiro, who crossed party lines to nominate the former Republican lawmaker.

Browne was state senator for the 16th district from 2005-2022, when he was unseated by Jarrett Coleman in a close primary race. The newly-redrawn Senate district covers parts of Lehigh County, including Allentown, and some of Bucks County.

Before that, he was a Pennsylvania state representative from the 131st district.