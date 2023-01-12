HARRISBURG, Pa. - A former state senator from Allentown is heading to Harrisburg.

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's incoming governor, picked Sen. Pat Browne to be his secretary of revenue.

"We will be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars as we work to advance Governor-Elect Shapiro’s vision of freedom and opportunity here in Pennsylvania," Browne said in a statement.

Browne will officially be nominated when Shapiro, a Democrat, is inaugurated on Jan. 17.

Browne, a Republican, represented the Lehigh Valley in the state senate since 2005.

He narrowly lost the Republican primary election in 2022 to Jarrett Coleman, who won the general election to represent the newly-redrawn 16th Senate district. The new district covers part of Lehigh County, including Allentown, and now includes part of Bucks County, too.

State Reps. Mike Schlossberg, Peter Schweyer and Josh Siegel released a joint statement after the nomination was announced, praising Browne for his work in the Lehigh Valley and working across the aisle.

“Pat’s a Republican. We’re Democrats. Gov.-elect Shapiro understands he needs to work with Republicans and Democrats to do the good work that will benefit us all," the statement says, in part.