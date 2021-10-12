HARRISBURG, Pa. — The first African-American woman to command a Pennsylvania State Police troop is once again making history.
Gov. Tom Wolf has promoted PSP Lt. Col. Kristal Turner-Childs to deputy commissioner of staff for the state police, the first black woman to attain that rank in the department's 116-year history.
"My mentality has always been to help and serve the department and the diverse communities of the commonwealth," Turner-Childs said in a statement provided by the governor's office. "I am honored to be the first African-American Deputy Commissioner of Staff and hope the appointment inspires others to pursue their passions."
Turner-Childs is a native of Harrisburg who joined the PSP in February 1998. She was promoted to captain and assigned to lead Reading-based Troop L in 2015. She was then promoted to major in 2018, serving as the director of PSP's Bureau of Forensic Sciences.
"Lieutenant Colonel Turner-Childs has worked her way up through the ranks and served the state police with valor for more than 20 years," Wolf said. "Her exemplary service and commitment to protecting the public makes her extremely qualified for this leadership role."
In her new role, Turner-Childs will work with the state police commissioner to develop policies and procedures that help the department achieve maximum efficiency in its functional responsibilities and to ensure the best use of its resources.