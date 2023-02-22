NEW YORK, Ny. - Former U.S. Senator Patrick Toomey has been appointed to the board of directors of Apollo Global Management Inc., a firm that controls about $548 billion in assets.

Toomey, R-Pennsylvania and a Lehigh County resident, served two terms in the Senate from 2011 to 2023. He served three terms in the U.S. House earlier. While in the Senate, he served on the Banking, Budget, Finance and other committees. He also served on a committee on deficit reduction, although the national deficit increased by trillions of dollars.

"After 18 years in the public sector, I am excited to bring my differentiated perspectives to the board of Apollo, a firm that plays an important role in generating retirement income for millions of savers and providing capital for business growth," Toomey said in an Apollo statement.

He will join the Apollo Global board on March 15. Before running for office, Toomey worked for Chemical Bank and later, Morgan, Grenfell & Co. He is a graduate of Harvard University.

"I am pleased to welcome Pat Toomey to the Apollo board and am confident that he will be a tremendous asset to our firm," Marc Rowan, chief executive officer of Apollo, said in the statement. "Pat has a reputation for independent thinking and leadership experience in policy areas relevant to Apollo's business."

New York City-based Apollo Global Management is an asset manager that seeks to provide "excess return," or returns higher than a designated benchmark. Its Athene unit focuses on retirement services.

Apollo Global is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APO. At the close of trading Tuesday, the share price was $69.35. At that price, the company's market capitalization is $41.6 billion.

The Apollo statement did not disclose Toomey's compensation as a board member.

