HARRISBURG, Pa. | Attorney General Shapiro announced on Friday that a jury has rendered a guilty verdict for former Weissport Chief of Police Brent Getz on the charges related to child rape.
Brent Getz, of Lehighton, Pa., was charged in March 2019 with Rape of Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, and several related charges.
“This verdict holds Brent Getz accountable for his horrific crimes against a child, and brought justice to a brave survivor who had the courage to come forward,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “As a police chief and public servant, Getz’s abhorrent actions betrayed the public’s trust and safety. He will never again be able to use a position in law enforcement to hurt people."
His co-defendant, Gregory Wagner, previously pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against Getz. Both Getz and Wagner will be sentenced at a later date, officials say.
The case of Brent Getz was referred to the Office of Attorney General by Carbon County District Attorney Jean Engler because Getz was a police officer employed or formerly employed at several police departments in Carbon County.
The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Elo.