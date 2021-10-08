Sitting screen to screen, four governors say they're standing shoulder to shoulder to help stop the gun violence epidemic.
"It's a classic case where there's safety in numbers," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. "We're stronger if we move as a region."
Murphy, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced they're teaming up to share information about firearms purchases in an effort to help detect and investigate gun crimes, including those committed by "straw buyers," who make gun purchases on behalf of other people.
"That's why we're signing this memorandum of understanding today to share with each other's states relevant crime gun statistics on a regular basis with the designated law enforcement agencies," Murphy said.
The agreement includes guidelines about security and mandated notice if the information is misused.
The four Democratic governors say this initiative will help target gun networks that cross state lines.
"I believe this is going to give us and our law enforcement entities in each of our states the tools we need to be able to trace guns that are coming from other states, to understand when a crime has been committed," Hochul said. "We want to share information with our neighboring state if someone is on the run."
The governors also plan to share details they get from federal reports that show who first bought and sold guns recovered during criminal investigations.
"If we want to reduce this scourge of gun violence, we have got to work together in ways that we have not before," Wolf said.
Wolf also says the pandemic has increased stress, anxiety, fear and anger.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, gun homicides increased by 48% last year.