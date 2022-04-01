HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Les Neri issued the following statement on Friday, regarding the loss of Lebanon City Lt. William Lebo and injuries of officers Ryan Adams and Derek Underkoffler.
"Lt. William Lebo unselfishly served the community for 40 years, and our deepest condolences and prayers go to his family, friends, peers and community during this heart-wrenching time. The PA FOP also extends our prayers and unending support to Officers Ryan Adams and Derek Underkoffler who were wounded and are in critical care. These three men are heroes among us. Our hearts go out to the Lebanon City Police Department in the days and weeks to come as they begin to heal.”