POTTSTOWN, Pa. | Residents in the Pottstown area who are still looking for their COVID-19 vaccinations may not need to look further than their local high school.
Pottsgrove High School is partnering with The Giant Company to offer free COVID vaccinations at the school on May 19, according to school officials. The Giant Company will be using the high school to distribute the Pfizer vaccine to residents who need it.
Anyone not vaccinated may sign up for an appointment at the high school, regardless of town or school district. Those who are under 18 years old are required to bring a parent or legal guardian, and children under the age of 12 cannot apply.
Aside from age restrictions, the vaccine is free and open to anyone: students, faculty, family, or even just members of the community.
The clinic will operate from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., and will be open on May 19 for the first dose, and June 19 for the second. Following the first dose of the vaccine, school officials say the next appointment will be set up with a note and email reminder, so that everyone gets the required two doses.
To get a vaccine at Pottsgrove High School, the school has set up a website to register for a time slot.