Freshpet is recalling a type of dog food over salmonella concerns.
The company is voluntarily recalling a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe. It applies to 4.5 lb. bags with a sell by date of Oct. 29, 2022.
Freshpet says the lot was supposed to be destroyed, but some of it was accidentally shipped to some retailers. It may have been sold at Target or other stores in Pennsylvania or New Jersey, along with several other states.
The company says they haven't gotten any reports of illness, injury or bad reactions.