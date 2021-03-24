WARWICK TWP., Pa. — On a rainy afternoon in Lancaster County, those at Rock Lititz, a music umbrella with dozens of various concert and live event production houses under it, are looking back on a year that might have been.
"Going into it, we thought it was going to be one of our best years, live events and entertainment, such a huge piece of how people experience the world," said Andrea Shirk, the company's general manager. "We were having a great year before COVID hit."
You've heard that song before, haven't you? The live event industry is just one of many hit hard by the pandemic.
"We are trying to find other ways, live stream or do other types of work, but it's been pretty quiet for those in the live event industry," Shirk said.
The production companies housed at Rock Lititz might not immediately jump out to the casual music fan, but, pre-pandemic, you've most likely attended a show they set up.
"We have multiple companies, all part of the live event industry," Shirk said. "All folks who provide different services to live events such as concerts, festivals, corporate marketing events."
They tend to keep their star-studded clientele close to the vest. "We don't talk about our clients 'cause it's so private, but we work with the top artists that tour the world,” said Shirk.
The rock remnants that surround you, though, serve as some clues. Now there's a new "star" they've set the stage for — the COVID-19 vaccine.
"When LGH (Lancaster General Health) reached out to us saying, 'Hey, we are about to embark on something that has a lot of logistical details. Could you help?'" Shirk explained. "We were really excited about the opportunity."
One hundred production members from Rock Lititz helped to establish the mass vaccination site at the old Bon-Ton at Park City Center.
The staff members were able to take the logistical skills they apply to production and concert events, and transition their knowledge to help people get vaccinated.
"So things like safety and logistics and traffic flow, parking, just even the facilities were all part of what we've done," Shirk explained. "Signage, really thinking about how people get in safely, quickly and efficiently, and out the door."
"We are used to being behind the scenes so we are usually backstage," Shirk said. "So it's been interesting to be so patient- and client-facing for folks."
As those production arms at Rock Lititz await a return to live concerts, their latest client might be their most impressive yet.
"I think they're so proud and excited to help get Lancaster County vaccinated," Shirk said. "There's really nothing more important that we can be doing right now."
To find available vaccination appointments in Lancaster County, visit the Vaccinate Lancaster website.